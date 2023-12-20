FT: The West wants to admit that it has suffered for the sake of transferring Russian assets to Kyiv

The United States began to actively study ways to legalize frozen Russian assets in order to use them to finance Ukraine. How found out Financial Times (FT) newspaper, one of such solutions may be to recognize Western countries as the injured party in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. It is assumed that the assets can be transferred to Kyiv in tranches through the World Bank or the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The US considered the seizure of assets a way to force Moscow to “stop aggression”

As reported in one of the G7 documents, US authorities do not publicly support the seizure of Russian assets, but believe that this will force Moscow to “stop its aggression.” The document also says that from the point of view of international law, this step will be considered legal if it is taken by states affected by the conflict, including countries that have financed Ukraine since February 2022.

The newspaper asked experts to evaluate such countermeasures. Former senior American diplomat and Stanford University professor Philip Zelikow recalled international compensation after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990. At the same time, Ingrid Brunk, a professor of international law at Vanderbilt Law School, said that asset confiscation is necessary not to obtain compensation, but to push Russia to comply with the requirements.

Washington expects to make a decision on confiscation in a short time

Discussion of the use of Russian frozen assets is taking place against the backdrop of a decrease in the volume of assistance to Kyiv from Western partners. Earlier, the FT, citing an American official, reported that Washington expects to make a decision in a short time. The publication's source believes that all key issues will be worked out in the coming weeks so that the G7 countries can act together.

According to various estimates, the United States, the European Union and their allies have frozen Russian sovereign assets worth $280 billion. The Russian Ministry of Finance noted that 3.5 million Russians have about 1.5 trillion rubles frozen abroad.