Bloomberg: US to Deploy New Electronic Warfare System to Combat Russian Satellites

The US Space Force will deploy a new electronic warfare (EW) system to counter Russian and Chinese satellites, the agency reported. Bloomberg.

It is noted that the first 11 Remote Modular Terminal devices are planned to be put into operation in the next few months, and another 13 by the end of 2024. The main goal of the new electronic warfare systems will be to suppress the signal of a potential enemy’s satellites.

Earlier, the Roscosmos state corporation reported that Russia had implemented the technology of controlling an unmanned aerial vehicle via satellite for the first time. The Geoscan 201 drone with an experimental onboard Gonets modem and a lightweight antenna was used to test the technology. During the tests, which were conducted from July 13 to 16, six flights were conducted, during which 218 messages with drone telemetry were received on the Gonets system FTP server and three messages with in-flight control commands were transmitted via feedback.