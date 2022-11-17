Following a federal judge’s decision to end Title 42 on Tuesday, the Biden administration now has five weeks to prepare to lift the asylum restrictions imposed at its border under the Trump era. Title 42 was imposed at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and allowed the expulsion of migrants at the border without allowing them to request asylum. The Biden administration now has to organize to control a growing immigration flow.

On Tuesday, Emmet Sullivan, a US federal judge, ordered the lifting of Title 42, restricting asylum claims and imposed under the Trump era. Sullivan called the ban “arbitrary and capricious” even though it did not apply to children traveling alone.

This title was imposed when the pandemic began, denying the rights of migrants under US and international law on the grounds of preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The Justice Department asked the judge who ordered the decision to take effect on December 21, adding five weeks to prepare, something Emmet Sullivan agreed to “with great reluctance.”

Cuban migrants, expelled from the United States and returned to Mexico under Title 42, walk into Mexico at the Lerdo Stanton international border bridge, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico May 3, 2022. © REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

“This transition period is critical to ensuring that (Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission of securing the nation’s borders and conduct its border operations in an orderly manner,” the government lawyers wrote.

During this five-week period, the Department of Homeland Security stated in a statement that the regulations will remain in place and that the US government will continue to “expel adults who go alone and families who are arrested at the southern border.”

Since Biden became president of the United States, his administration has taken advantage of the rule to control the flow of immigration and has not lifted it. Title 42 allowed the United States to expel 2.4 million immigrants in more than two and a half years, the majority under Joe Biden.

A title used outside of its initial function

On March 20, 2020, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, in the face of the health emergency, began to apply a specific aspect of US legislation. Section 265 of Title 42 of the United States Code allows “prohibiting (…) the introduction” into the United States of persons when there is considered to be “a serious danger of introduction of a disease [transmisible] in United States.”

Venezuelan migrants, some expelled from the United States to Mexico under Title 42 and others who have not yet crossed due to the new immigration policies, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, October 26, 2022. © REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The rule was upheld under both the Trump and Biden administrations, despite pressure from immigration advocacy groups. Several more moderate Democrats wanted it to stay when the Biden administration tried to lift it in May.

But the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) decided to file a lawsuit arguing that Title 42 put migrants in a dangerous situation and violated US asylum law. Sullivan explained in the ruling that the authorities did not take into account the impact on migrants and possible alternatives.

Against international law

Many of the migrants expelled under this title did not have the opportunity to request asylum and present their cases to immigration judges. The ban is also applied unevenly by nationality, falling largely on migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

However, the 1951 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) convention, signed by 149 states, protects the right to seek asylum and prohibits an applicant from being returned to a country where they face serious threats. against his life or liberty.

In October, the US government announced a new measure to control the flow of Venezuelans. He explained that he will issue 24,000 visas to Venezuelans but that he would exclude from entry all Venezuelans who left their country on foot or entered Mexico illegally. Following the announcement, hundreds of Venezuelans were deported from the United States and transported by bus to Mexico City.

“We are very concerned about the expansion of Title 42. This new policy of preventing Venezuelans from seeking border security demonstrates once again that Title 42 is not based on public health concerns and is contrary to US and international obligations to protect the rights of all people who seek safety”, had published Erika Guevara-Rosas, director of the Americas Program of Amnesty International.

Venezuelan migrants, some expelled from the United States to Mexico under Title 42 and others who have not yet crossed after the new immigration policies, line up outside the National Institute of Migration (INM) to process a permit to stay in Mexico for 180 days. in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico on October 24, 2022. © REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The decision to revoke this title was welcomed by human rights organizations and ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt described it as a “huge victory.”

“It is hoped that this sentence ends this horrendous period in American history in which we abandoned our solemn commitment to provide refuge to those who face persecution,” he said.

A ruling that could destabilize the US border

The Biden administration is facing high rates of migrants trying to cross the border. The authorities made a total of 2.7 million arrests of undocumented migrants during fiscal year 2022, which ended in September, most of them Venezuelans.

Sullivan’s ruling will leave the Biden government without one of the key tools to deal with the thousands of migrants who arrive at the border every day. In October alone, there were 230,000 arrests at the US-Mexico border, with more than 78,400 expulsions from US territory.

The ruling could also restore access to asylum or at least lower the numbers of expulsions of migrants before they could make an asylum claim.

With EFE and AP