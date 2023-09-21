The Drive: X-BD missiles will allow Tu-160 aircraft to hit targets throughout Europe

The latest Russian Kh-BD cruise missiles, which were received by Tu-160 strategic bombers, have a combat range of more than 6.5 thousand kilometers, allowing them to hit targets from the depths of Russia almost throughout Europe. This assessment brought columnist for the American publication The Drive, Thomas Newdick.

The author notes that few details are known about the new rocket. In his opinion, most likely, it was created on the basis of the Kh-101/102 cruise missile, which should be replaced in the future, and the carrier of the Kh-BD, in addition to the Tu-160, should be the promising long-range aviation complex PAK DA.

The observer admits that the X-BD received a greater range due to the miniaturization of the internal components of the X-101/102, a different type of fuel, improvement of the engine and the aerodynamic design of the rocket. According to the author, the X-BD, like the X-101/102, will be distinguished by low radar signature.

Newdick does not rule out that the new missile is still undergoing state tests, and therefore has not officially entered service. The author admits that the X-BD is currently being tested as part of the Tu-160.

Related materials:

The author admits that the hypothetical deployment of strategic bombers with a new missile in the Arctic region “could be directed against North America.”

Earlier, in a video of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which was published on Telegram, it was reported that the Tu-160 supersonic strategic missile-carrying bombers received new X-BD cruise missiles with a range of more than 6.5 thousand kilometers.