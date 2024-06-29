Newsweek: NATO will not accept Ukraine, despite promises

The North Atlantic Alliance will not accept Ukraine into the bloc, despite all formal promises. The magazine’s columnist shared his doubts in his article Newsweek Daniel Depetris.

“Despite all the formal statements that NATO’s doors should remain open to new members, it should be abundantly clear by now that the alliance does not want Ukraine to join its ranks,” he wrote.

According to Depetris, the alliance is ready to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with weapons and money to fight Russia, since Moscow is the bloc’s main adversary. However, NATO is not ready to enter into a direct confrontation with Russia over Ukraine.

He stressed that Ukraine will continue to wait forever to join NATO, “regardless of what sweet words Western leaders whisper in the ear of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.”

Earlier it became known that the leaders of Western countries, exhausted by internal problems, gathered in Italy to discuss the ungovernable world. It is noted that the politicians arrived at the meeting either in a grave situation or in a state of combat readiness.