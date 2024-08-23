The International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) reported 77 percent progress in the delivery of the Rio Grande flow corresponding to 2024 by the United States for irrigation in the Juárez Valley.

According to Manuel Morales, technical secretary of the Mexican Section of this commission -based in Juárez-, as of last Wednesday, August 20, the neighboring country had fulfilled 57 million cubic meters (Mm3), just over three quarters of the total of 74 Mm3 announced for this year. The flow to Mexico, the official added, will conclude on September 26, after having started on March 13. Information from the National Water Commission (Conagua) adds, separately, that for the 2023-2024 agricultural cycle, the planting of seven thousand 367 hectares was scheduled in the Valley, a cultivation area called Irrigation District 009 and located between the municipalities of Juárez, Guadalupe and Praxedis G. Guerrero. Of this surface, it is observed, the majority – three thousand 150 hectares – corresponds to cotton cultivation; another 2,500 to alfalfa and, in smaller quantities, wheat, sorghum and walnut are planted – the latter, on 249 hectares. Since March, when the entry of water through the Mother Ditch began, the representative of the Secretariat of Rural Development of the state government in the Northern Zone, Miguel Núñez Nava, highlighted the contribution of the resource from the United States for agriculture in the Valley, in a generalized context of drought in the entity. “Here the advantage of the district is that there is residual water (with treatment), with which at a given moment this agricultural activity can still be carried out here in the Valley (…) and with the waters of the treaty, today in the Valley of Juárez it is one of the most privileged districts, because they will be able to count on almost 100 percent,” said Núñez then. “Thanks to the government of the United States of America, the Juarez Valley continues to be planted,” agreed José Luis Rubio Candelaria, president of the Association of Users of the First Unit of Irrigation District 009 and also present at the opening of the floodgates. The delivery corresponds to a binational agreement dating back to 1906 for the distribution of the Rio Bravo and which assigns a maximum of 74 Mm3 to Mexico.

[email protected]