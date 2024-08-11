Johnson: Ukraine faces extinction due to demographic crisis

The demographic crisis in Ukraine, which has worsened due to military actions, will lead to the extinction of the country. This is on YouTube-channel Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson told Dialogue Works.

According to him, now, in order to increase the population of Ukraine, each family must have at least three children, but the trend is exactly the opposite. He emphasized that the demographic problem for Kyiv is much more serious than the lack of fighters in the armed forces.

“Two and a half years ago there were over 40 million people in the country, now at least 20 million have already left Ukraine, and then you add to that the military losses and the economic hardships: people are not getting married and not having children – that means Ukraine will die as a country,” Johnson said.

Earlier, the Polish portal Interia reported on a serious demographic crisis in Ukraine. It is claimed that the birth rate in the country is currently lower than during the peak period of the pandemic.