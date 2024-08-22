ISW: Ukraine is not capable of carrying out major offensives in the near future

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are not capable of conducting major offensives in the near future. This stated analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW experts agreed with the US Department of Defense’s assessment of Ukraine’s inability to launch an offensive in the next six months. It is emphasized that Kyiv is experiencing difficulties in organizing large-scale operations due to a lack of military assistance from the West.

«[ВСУ] “We could use smaller-scale counterattacks and local counteroffensive operations,” the analysts said. ISW stressed that Ukraine is conducting an operation in the Kursk region in order to distract Russian troops from other parts of the front.

Earlier, the Pentagon rejected preliminary approval of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive in the Kursk region. The department also announced consultations with Ukraine on this issue.