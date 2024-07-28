Mearsheimer: All Western-supplied weapons are neutralized by Russia

Supplies of weapons to Ukraine are useless, since all Western weapons are neutralized by the Russian army. This was stated in an interview with the YouTube channel Daniel Davis / Deep Dive said American political scientist and professor at the University of Chicago John Mearsheimer.

According to him, Russia copes with sophisticated modern weapons supplied by the West to Kyiv. The expert emphasized that the same fate awaits F-16 fighters – the transfer of these aircraft will not affect the course of military operations due to the shortage of qualified pilots and the power of Russian air defense systems.

“If these fighters get close to Russian air defenses – and we’re talking about the most powerful ground-based air defenses in the world – these 20 F-16s will be blown to pieces,” Mearsheimer said.

Earlier, John Mearsheimer commented on the huge losses of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in recent months. According to him, this hinders the process of forming new brigades planned by the Ukrainian authorities.