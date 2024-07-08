Former intelligence officer Ritter called Ukraine’s strategic facilities a legitimate target for the Russian Federation

Strategic facilities in Ukraine are a legitimate target for the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS), former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said on air YouTube-Reporterfy Media & Travel channel.

“Who told you that you can’t attack energy infrastructure? (…) This will break the enemy’s will and desire to fight on,” the military analyst said.

Ritter also stressed that energy infrastructure has the status of strategic objects, since it is used to support the military-industrial complex. As an example of the effectiveness of such strikes, he recalled the US strikes on the railways of Nazi Germany during World War II, as well as Operation Desert Storm in 1991 against Iraq.

Ritter had previously said that the transfer of new Patriot air defense systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) made no sense, since Russia would destroy them in the same way as the old ones. He added that the United States was sending weapons “into the void.”