RAND: US Cannot Compete with China and Russia and Won’t Defeat Them in War

The US is unable to compete with China and Russia, and will not be able to win in the event of a war with them. This is reported by RIA News citing a document from the National Defense Strategy Commission, as cited by the RAND Center (included in the register of organizations whose activities are considered undesirable in the Russian Federation).

“The United States cannot compete with China, Russia and their partners alone and certainly cannot win a war in this manner,” the authors of the document said.

The report says the U.S. should invest in strengthening its allies and integrating with them militarily. The commission stresses that alliances are not a panacea, but the structure of the U.S. military should take into account the capabilities and commitments of its partners.

It was previously reported that defense spending provided the growth of US GDP. As noted by the country’s Treasury Department, real GDP growth accelerated to 2.8 percent in the second quarter of 2024, compared to growth of 1.4 percent in the first quarter.