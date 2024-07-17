Admiral Mullen admits US could lag behind China in military innovation

China may be ahead of the US in an important military area, namely innovation, according to former Chief of the Joint Staff of the US Armed Forces Admiral Mike Mullen. His words are quoted by RIA News.

According to him, if Washington does not carry out the necessary reforms properly, Beijing will overtake the country in this area. Mullen proposed that the Defense Ministry create long-term mechanisms to encourage innovative developments. The admiral believes that this will allow the United States to keep up with its competitors.

Earlier, Beijing suspended arms control and non-proliferation consultations with Washington over American arms sales to Taiwan. “The United States ignored China’s repeated statements, continued to sell weapons to Taiwan, and took a series of negative actions that undermined mutual trust between the two sides,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He added that Beijing is ready to maintain contacts with Washington on issues of international arms control based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation.