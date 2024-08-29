Doctorow: US gave Russia legal right to declare war

The United States gave Russia the legal right to declare war, allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to launch a sortie into the Kursk region. About this stated American political scientist Gilbert Doctorow on the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

“Not only the CIA, but also the Pentagon trained the Ukrainians involved in this using NATO methods. They all underwent intensive training from NATO officers (…) This is all so close to a casus belli [повод для объявления войны]as much as possible,” the analyst said.

Doctorow also stressed that the United States deliberately transferred weapons and equipment to Kyiv to attack Russia.

Doctorow previously said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were in a difficult situation in the Kursk region. According to him, the main factor that is acting against the Ukrainian army is the lack of air cover. He also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent a large amount of Western equipment to the Kursk region, including Bradley and Challenger tanks, but all of it is being attacked by Russian aircraft.