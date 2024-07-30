State Department: US is trying to create conditions for Armenia to abandon relations with Russia

The United States is trying to create conditions for Armenia to abandon relations with Russia. This was reported by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien, writes TASS.

He said a significant portion of Armenians want to distance themselves from the Russians over the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, and praised Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s “brave steps” to sever ties with Russia.