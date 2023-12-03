The US will deploy medium-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region in 2024

The US has decided to deploy new intermediate-range missiles in the Indo-Pacific region in 2024. This was stated by the representative of the US Pacific Command (USARPAC) Rob Phillips in an interview Nikkei Asia.

According to him, it is planned to deploy ground-based versions of the SM-6 missile and Tomahawk cruise missiles; the missiles’ flight range will be from 500 to 2,700 kilometers. However, he did not disclose details about where and when the missiles might be deployed.

According to Nikkei Asia sources, the US Army will send medium-range missile units first to the US base in Guam, counting on further deployment by Asian allies “in case of unforeseen circumstances.”

Earlier, USARPAC commander Charles Flynn also spoke about US plans. He noted that such measures would be taken as part of the US’ efforts to deter China from invading Taiwan.