US selects HADES reconnaissance aircraft manufacturer for army

The U.S. Army has selected a company to build the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) advanced long-range reconnaissance aircraft. Sierra Nevada has been awarded the contract to serve as the lead systems integrator. reports Defense News.

It is noted that the contract, which is valued at $93.5 million, is designed for a 12-year period. In the future, the amount of the agreement may increase to 994.3 million. “The selection of the lead integrator is an important step in the Army’s efforts to modernize existing aircraft that perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The service plans to retire approximately 70 aircraft — its entire fleet of reconnaissance aircraft — in connection with the transition to HADES aircraft,” the publication writes.

An Army spokesman emphasized that HADES will allow reconnaissance aircraft to fly “higher, faster and further.” The new aircraft is based on the Bombardier Global 6500 business jet. In December, the department signed a contract for one aircraft with an option to buy two more aircraft within three years. The U.S. Army plans to receive 14 HADES aircraft by 2035.

In May, it was announced that Sierra Nevada would begin construction of a new airborne command post, the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC), for the U.S. Air Force this summer. The SAOC will replace the Air Force’s aging E-4B Nightwatch aircraft.