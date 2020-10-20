In the United States, some of the employees of the Russian Aeroflot have come under sanctions – the State Department has revoked 113 visas from airline employees. According to the Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, pilots and flight attendants were caught in smuggling for $ 50 million. “European Truth”.

Reportedly. that airline employees were involved in the illegal transportation of electronic devices from the United States to Russia, in particular Apple products such as iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. The devices were exported without the necessary permits, many of them were stolen.

The defendants smuggled cash and goods through the airline’s passengers, including current and former Aeroflot employees.

Eight people were arrested and will be prosecuted, two more accused are in hiding from justice.

According to the publication, one of the accused made four trips between August 2019 and December 2019, transporting more than 1,000 Apple products worth more than $ 1 million. Another defendant has transported 9 suitcases with 235 Apple products since October 5, 2019, with an estimated value of about $ 250,000.

