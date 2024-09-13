Retired US officer Davis calls idea of allowing strikes deep into Russia crazy
The idea of Western governments allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory is dangerous and reckless, retired US military officer Daniel Davis said on YouTube-channel Deep Dive.
“Even thinking about strikes deep into Russian territory must be madness for the West. After all, it would not tolerate such a thing towards itself. Just imagine if Russia did the same,” he said.
