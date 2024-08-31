CNN: Ukrainian Armed Forces Should Not Expect ATACMS Missile Deliveries from US Due to Limited Stocks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) should not expect new deliveries of ATACMS operational-tactical missiles from the United States, since American stocks of these weapons are very limited, and the production of new ones takes a long time. This is written by CNN citing an American official.

“The US has made it clear that Kyiv should not expect new deliveries of ATACMS due to the limited number of such missiles in US warehouses and the long production time of these weapons,” the article says.

Earlier, CNN sources reported that Washington wants the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack Crimea, not the Kursk region, using ATACMS missiles. They proposed using the existing stockpile of weapons to strike Crimea due to the limited number of missiles that the US supplies to Ukraine.