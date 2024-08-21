Senator Warner calls for Kiev to expand its area of ​​use of American weapons

US President Joe Biden should allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike Russia beyond the limit set by Washington, said US Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, reports RIA Novosti.

“The administration needs to lift some of the shackles so that the Ukrainians, in terms of hitting some airfields and missile launch sites, can go beyond the 50-mile limit that we have right now,” the senator said.

He stressed that Kyiv must exercise caution and not strike nuclear facilities or key components of Russian defense. According to him, such actions could provoke Moscow to launch a serious retaliatory strike.

It was previously reported that the US wants the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to attack Crimea with ATACMS missiles, not the Kursk region. This wish is due to the limited number of missiles that the US supplies to Ukraine.