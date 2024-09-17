Permanent Representative Thomas-Greenfield: US familiarized with Zelensky’s plan for Ukraine

The United States has already familiarized itself with Volodymyr Zelensky’s plan to end the military conflict with Russia. US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke about this at a press conference, writes RIA Novosti.

“We believe that he is laying out a strategy and a plan that can work. And we need to see how we can facilitate that by talking to all the heads of state that will be here in New York,” she said.

Earlier it became known that the new plan for conflict resolution is based on the West’s approval of strikes by the republic’s Armed Forces deep into Russian territory. This was stated by the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian leader’s office, Sergei Leshchenko.

On September 15, information emerged that Zelensky would travel to the United States, where he would present a peace plan for Ukraine. According to Bild, he plans to talk with US President Joe Biden, as well as presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Zelensky announced his plans to present a “victory plan” for Ukraine back in August.