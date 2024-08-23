WSJ: US Vice Presidential Candidate Walz Turns Out to Be Richer Than Expected

The 60-year-old Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz turned out to be richer than initially thought. He accumulated pensions during his time as a teacher, a soldier and a civil servant, writes Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“He has a good pension fund. It’s not luxurious, but it’s for someone who has spent most of his life as a public servant,” said Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School who led the White House ethics office under President George W. Bush.

The pensions Walz receives from his time in school, the military and government service are “not an option for most Americans.” In addition, the vice presidential candidate and his wife are seeking additional social benefits from the government.

The exact amount of his entire pension is unknown, but as a vice presidential candidate he is required to file financial statements with the Federal Election Commission soon. This must be done within 30 days of nominating his candidacy, although the law allows for an extension to be requested.

Although he has fewer assets and investments than his rival, Republican presidential candidate J.D. Vance, Walz’s net worth does not reflect the full value of his retirement savings, the publication writes.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Democratic vice presidential candidate had embellished the facts about his military service in the American National Guard. He claimed that he had “been to war,” but in fact, he had never participated in combat.