Forbes: Wired drones are impossible to detect using conventional methods

FPV drones “Prince Vandal Novgorodsky”, which are used against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, are impossible to detect by conventional direction-finding methods. Russian drones appreciated in a publication by the American edition Forbes.

The author drew attention to a video demonstrating the use of Russian wired drones. It is noted that the recording is of high quality, which is unavailable to conventional FPV drones due to interference and signal loss. Such devices are also resistant to the effects of electronic warfare.

“Without radio signals, fiber optic drones and their operators cannot be detected or localized using conventional direction-finding techniques. They are, of course, immune to electronic jamming and spoofing used to protect targets from drones,” Forbes writes.

Related materials:

Earlier in August, Kursk Region Governor Andrei Nikitin reported that the Russian Armed Forces had used the Prince Vandal Novgorodsky drone developed at the Ushkuynik Scientific and Industrial Center in Novgorod. The drone is controlled via fiber optic cable.