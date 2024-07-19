The US has stated that the US can produce more weapons than Russia

The United States can build more weapons than Russia, but it will take time, said Charles Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, writes RIA News.

This is how he responded to the words of Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance. Earlier, the politician said that the United States does not have sufficient production capacity to send more weapons to Ukraine.

“We have the ability to produce more. You can look back at the history of where we’ve been able to achieve superiority in volume, but there are some things that have to happen for it all to come together,” Brown Jr. said.

Earlier, American political scientist John Mearsheimer said that the Pentagon recognized Russia’s brilliant work in neutralizing Western weapons. At the same time, he added that he does not believe in the ability of American multi-role F-16 fighters to change the situation.

In early July, the American television channel CNN reported on an alleged plan to assassinate the director of the German defense concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, a major supplier of weapons to Ukraine.