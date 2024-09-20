Mearsheimer: US Realizes Russia Is Winning the Conflict in Ukraine

Russia is winning the conflict in Ukraine, and the US knows it, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer said in an interview with YouTube Judging Freedom.

“Russia is winning, and people in the US administration certainly know it. They certainly understand that there is no way to turn the tide, despite their public statements. They must understand that the Ukrainians are in serious trouble,” he said.

The professor stressed that the situation will only get worse, and Washington will face a real catastrophe. According to him, there is no way out of the current situation for the American administration, so it is rushing around and trying to find some kind of “magic solution.”

Mearsheimer also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear that Moscow views Ukraine’s approval of Western weapons to strike deep into Russia as a declaration of war by the United States and Western countries.

Earlier, the former US State Department Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker expressed the opinion that the conflict in Ukraine will end when Russia decides to stop. He also specified that the Russian leader has no reason to stop the special operation.