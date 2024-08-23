US Fed Chairman Powell: Time to Cut Key Rate

The US has announced that the time is right to reduce the key rate. This opinion was expressed by the head of the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) Jerome Powell during the symposium on American economic policy in Jackson Hole, he is quoted by TASS.

“It’s time to adjust the direction [монетарной] policy,” he said. At the same time, the head of the American central bank emphasized that the timing and pace of the rate cut will depend on incoming statistical data on the country’s economy, as well as on the forecast and balance of risks.

Powell also assured those attending the symposium that the U.S. government will make every effort to maintain a strong labor market.

Earlier, Fox Business noted that the growing US national debt threatens the country’s economic position on a global scale. According to the US Treasury, its size currently exceeds $35 trillion. “The latest reports suggest that it will grow to an unprecedented $54 trillion in the next decade,” the authors of the publication said.