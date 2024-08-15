Pentagon: US to adapt weapons supplied to Kyiv to needs on the battlefield

The Pentagon’s deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that the US will continue to adapt the types of weapons supplied to Ukraine to the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

“We change the types of weapons and systems that we provide over time… we modify and provide different weapons and reserve the right to continue to do so,” she said.

Singh noted that the United States plans to continue changing the range of weapons being transferred, taking into account the needs of the Ukrainian side.