WSJ: Biden’s Opportunities to Support Ukraine Are Shrinking

US President Joe Biden’s ability to support Ukraine is gradually shrinking. This is reports The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The publication quotes Rachel Rizzo, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. In her opinion, Washington’s strategy on Ukraine “fails to deliver enough weapons to have a decisive impact on the battlefield.” In addition, Biden has no clear idea of ​​the ultimate goal in the Ukrainian conflict, which is why the American strategy “looks eerily like a recipe for another endless war.”

The publication notes that Kyiv’s situation has been complicated by a large-scale counterattack by Russian troops in the Kursk region. According to a source among high-ranking American officials, Biden wants to “maximize Ukraine’s strategic position before the end of his term” in office.

Earlier, The Times reported, citing sources, that the United States may allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons of British and French manufacture, while maintaining the ban on the use of American weapons for these purposes.