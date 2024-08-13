Former intelligence officer Ritter said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces consist of Poles, French and Americans

Retired American intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are mostly made up of foreign mercenaries. He spoke about this on air YouTube-Dialogue Works channel.

Ritter stated that there are a large number of mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and emphasized that they consist of Poles, French and Americans.

“They have planted coordinators in the Ukrainian forces, call them mercenaries or military, under the guise of civilians, it doesn’t matter, they are not Ukrainians, and many of the combat forces are literally Polish troops that have been renamed Ukrainian,” the former intelligence officer noted.

According to Ritter, the French combat units fight as a single unit within the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but with French sleeve insignia. In addition, there are many Americans under the Ukrainian flag, “so this is a strategic reserve of Ukraine,” he concluded.

Earlier on Friday, August 9, it became known that mercenaries from Canada and Georgia were spotted in battles on the border with the Kursk region. The total number of foreigners participating in the attacks is estimated at 300 people.