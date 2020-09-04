The United States, which is waging two “wars” with China at once – trade and technology – now has an ally. It turned out to be India, whose authorities have blocked more than a hundred Chinese applications and services, writes CNBC.

Popular mobile games from one of the largest Chinese technology holdings Tencent, as well as applications and services belonging to Baidu search and a subsidiary of Alibaba Group Ant Group, were banned in India. A total of 118 programs were blocked.

The official reason for the blocking was “activities that damage the integrity and sovereignty of the country.” The Chinese intelligence services, according to Delhi, have access to personal data of users. Thus, the claims are fully consistent with those made against some Chinese companies in the United States.

Analysts point out that American ones may take the place of blocked Chinese services. In addition, a harsh measure can promote the development of its own technologies. According to Abishur Prakash, an employee of the Canadian Center for Future Innovation, Chinese companies have been held hostage by their own government and its foreign policy.

The coincidence of interests of India and the United States could lead to one of the most mutually beneficial alliances in the 21st century, Prakash said. India needs to develop its semiconductor business, and the US needs a new sales market.

In 2020, two Chinese tech giants came under strict restrictions in the United States. The manufacturer of smartphones and technologies for 5G communication networks Huawei, which was first blacklisted by President Donald Trump in 2019, has lost the right to supply technologies and components for the deployment of new generation networks to the American market. The TikTok mobile application, also accused of transferring personal data to special services, according to Trump’s decision, should be sold to an American company by mid-September.