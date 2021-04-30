The number of people in USA who have already received the two doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus is approaching 100 million. As infections decline and summer approaches, much of the country begins to lift restrictions and prepares for an almost total reopening.

California’s Disneyland park reopened on Friday and New York’s mayor predicted that the city will be up and running by July 1.

Visitors happily celebrated when the theme park in Southern California opened its doors for the first time in 13 months, in a powerful symbol of the country’s recovery, the worst hit in the world by the pandemic, with more than 575,500 deaths and 32.3 million cases. Although the park will only allow visitors from the state for now and will operate to 25% of its capacity.

Contagions and deaths decrease

The reopening and similar steps in other parts of the country – which reflect a growing optimism, when the death toll from COVID-19 plummets and the numbers of vaccinated continue to grow, in stark contrast to the worsening disaster in India and Brazil and the vaccine shortage in many poor parts of the world.

Although the total number of deaths from the pandemic in the United States remains the highest in the world, the death rate fell to an average of 670 per day, well below the peak of 3,400 registered in mid-January.

Vaccines against the coronavirus in the Museum of Natural History New York, in the United States. Photo: BLOOMBERG

By Friday morning, more than 99 million Americans – more than 38% of all adults – had been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ).

55% of adults had received at least one dose.

The importance of the second dose

However, approximately 8% of those who have received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine or that of Modern have not returned for their second dose, authorities said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said it is important to complete the treatment of injections to receive maximum protection against the virus.

“Make sure you get the second dose,” he told reporters at the White House.

CDC officials reported Friday that it was anxiety – not a problem with vaccines – that caused adverse reactions in dozens of people treated at vaccination centers in five states in early April.

Disneyland Park in California reopened on Friday. Photo: AFP

Many of the 64 people fainted or reported dizziness. Some suffered nausea or vomited and a few suffered palpitations, chest pains or other symptoms. None became seriously ill.

New York revives

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that he hopes to lift restrictions and fully reopen city businesses by July 1. De Blasio mentioned rising vaccination rates and declining hospitalizations.

“We are ready to fully open stores, businesses, offices and theaters,” he told MSNBC.

However, the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, He argued during the crisis that those decisions correspond only to him. He said Thursday that he would like to lift the restrictions even earlier, if possible.

“I don’t want to wait that long. I think if we do what we have to do, we can reopen sooner,” he remarked.

Source: AP