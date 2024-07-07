Analyst Hudson: US and EU sanctions against Russia have backfired

The sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union (EU) against Russia have backfired and led to prosperity for the Russian Federation, American analyst Michael Hudson said on air YouТube-Dialogue Works channel.

“The sanctions imposed by Biden and supported by Europe have had the effect that Biden intended: they have cut Europe off from Russia, they have divided Europe, and, in addition, the very foundation of Western Europe’s prosperity over the last thirty years has been lost,” Hudson said.

According to him, due to sanctions, Russia and China decided to create an organization based on BRICS that became the opposite of the Western world order.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal linked the softness of US oil sanctions against Russia, Iran and Venezuela with Biden’s desire to win the election.