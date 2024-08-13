FP: Former US Ambassador Admits Impossibility of Banning Americans from Coming to Russia

The American authorities cannot prohibit their citizens from coming to Russia. This was stated in an interview with The Foreign Policy (FP) told former US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan.

“It won’t be possible to ban Americans from traveling there,” the former diplomat admitted.

According to Sullivan, “it is virtually impossible to impose such a ban” due to the large number of people with dual citizenship, as well as the mutual integration of Russia and Western countries at all levels.

Related materials:

Earlier, a Russian traveler visited the United States and told how an American wanted to give her alms in a supermarket. The man approached the Russian woman and asked where she was from. After learning about the girl’s Russian citizenship, the American apologized for what was happening in Russia and the situation in which Russians found themselves, and then offered her $20.