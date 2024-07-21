Ritter: Western aid not enough to save Ukraine from defeat

Western countries will not be able to save Ukraine from defeat in the conflict with Russia. About this warned Former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter in an interview with the YouTube channel Dialogue Works.

He noted that Russian troops are already winning on the battlefield, despite efforts by Kyiv’s Western allies to supply weapons. Ritter pointed out that Western funds will not be able to remedy the situation, since the Ukrainian army is suffering from a shortage of manpower due to huge losses.

According to him, human and physical resources are being depleted much faster than they can be replenished. “You cannot fix what has been destroyed, you know Ukraine is broken,” the ex-intelligence officer summed up.

Ritter had previously predicted Ukraine’s inevitable defeat on the battlefield. He claimed that at the NATO summit, the countries admitted that they could not provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with all the necessary weapons.