Pentagon: US takes into account Russia’s signals in the sphere of nuclear deterrence

The Pentagon is constantly taking into account Russia’s nuclear deterrence signals and deciding how to respond to them, said Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration Lieutenant General Andrew Jebara, reports TASS.

He noted that the department responds to similar signals from other states. Dzhebara also acknowledged the need to modernize the US nuclear arsenal to ensure a variety of deterrents. At the same time, he declined to comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements on the nuclear sphere, leaving this issue to the US State Department.

In addition, the Pentagon representative recalled that in the past the US was limited in its actions due to the enemy having nuclear weapons. In particular, the US armed forces faced restrictions during the wars in Korea and Vietnam.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Putin said that Russia does not need the ability to launch a preemptive nuclear strike. At the same time, he emphasized that the authorities can change the country’s nuclear doctrine, since Moscow is focusing on global changes in the security sphere.