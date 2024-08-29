Former Pentagon Advisor McGregor: Ukrainian Armed Forces in a Deadlock in Kursk Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) found themselves in a hopeless situation in the Kursk region. This was reported by former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor on the YouTube channel Daniel Davis / Deep Dive.

According to MacGregor, less than half of the troops that initially entered the Kursk region survived. In addition, many of the troops sent to the Russian region are foreign mercenaries.

“They can’t even surrender, and if they do, the Americans, the British and the Poles will be in big trouble,” he said.

Earlier, American political scientist John Mearsheimer said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had chosen a stupid tactic by deciding to attack the Kursk region. He emphasized that the situation in Donbass had seriously worsened for Kyiv, and the current attack would only accelerate the collapse of the Ukrainian army.