Oncologist Kaprin: US Refuses to Research New Cancer Treatment Methods in Russia

The United States has stopped research into new cancer treatment methods in Russia. The chief freelance oncologist of the Russian Ministry of Health, Director General of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “NMITs of Radiology”, and Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Andrey Kaprin spoke about how this will affect patients.

According to the expert, the United States voluntarily refused to continue research into new cancer therapy, in particular, they stopped joint work on protocols. The corresponding decision of the United States did not affect patients in general; on the contrary, domestic fundamental science received a powerful impetus for development, he noted.

“The main thing is that we have already fully realized the fact that we need to create our own,” the oncologist said. He also specified that work has begun in Russia on creating its own cancer drugs and much has already been done for this.

Revolutionary cancer vaccine successfully tested in Russia

“Indeed, a universal technology has been created that allows us to solve literally all oncology problems. Another matter is how this will be implemented in practice,” said the head of the N. F. Gamaleya Center, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Ginzburg.

According to him, the therapeutic vaccine is based on mRNA technologies and will be administered to people who already have cancer. Moreover, the drugs are planned to be developed for each patient individually, taking into account their characteristics.

In addition, Ginzburg noted that the effectiveness of the drug depends on the method of administration. For example, it will not come out through a dropper, since “all this falls into the liver.” Most likely, he specified, the vaccine will be injected intramuscularly or directly into the tumor so that the drug is distributed evenly throughout the body.



The most common types of cancer in Russia have been named

Deputy Director for Research at the N. N. Blokhin National Medical Research Center of Oncology, member of the board of the Russian Society of Clinical Oncology (RUSSCO) Alexey Tryakin named the most common types of cancer in Russia. According to his data, malignant tumors in Russians most often occur in the lungs, stomach, mammary glands, colon and rectum. In addition, skin cancer is often encountered.

As noted by oncologist-surgeon Yulia Shubina, there are types of cancer that are inherited. For example, women can inherit breast or ovarian cancer if their mother or grandmother suffered from it. In addition, children can inherit some types of thyroid and colon cancer. In the latter case, the oncological disease is often detected only in the last stages, the specialist specified.

Earlier, oncologist Andrey Kaprin named ways to prevent cancer. To reduce the risk of malignant tumors, you should limit your time in the open sun during the hours of its greatest activity, avoid tanning beds, lead a healthy lifestyle, and limit your consumption of fatty, sweet, smoked, and spicy foods.

The doctor also advised to undergo preventive examinations and medical check-ups in a timely manner.