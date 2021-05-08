Colonial Pipeline, the largest pipeline network in the United States, had to suspend operations due to a cyber attack, whose author and scope are still unknown. Transports 45% of the fuel that is consumed in the east of the country.

The company had to discontinue operations in the 8,850 kilometers of pipelines that it manages and that are essential to supply the large population centers in the east and south of the country.

The company transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline per day, diesel and jet fuel from the refineries of the Gulf of Mexico to the great cities of the south and east of the United States.

Its importance is vital for the east coast of the country, since it is responsible for almost half of the transportation of fuels in that area, according to its website.

In a statement late Friday, Colonial said that it had detected a cyberattack earlier that day and had decided to disrupt operations across its entire pipeline network to avoid further damage to its computer systems.

Colonial contacted a cybersecurity company, which is investigating what happened, and also alerted the federal government security forces.

The company did not provide details on how long the pipelines will be closed.

The last time Colonial had to interrupt its fuel transportation lines was during Hurricane Harvey, that hit the Gulf of Mexico in 2017.

At that point, gasoline prices peaked in five years and diesel prices peaked in four years.

For the moment, the impact on fuel prices was minimal, with an increase of only one 1% in the value of gasoline and diesel in the futures markets.

The pandemic reduced the use of fuels, mainly due to a decrease in transport, so the impact of the cyberattack on prices could be minimal.

There has long been concern in Washington security circles that enemies, such as China and Russia, may use cyberattacks against basic infrastructure. for the operation of the country, such as the electricity grid or pipelines.

In the coming days, US President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order aimed at increasing cybersecurity in critical infrastructure for the US economy.

That order could include increased security requirements for companies that provide services to the federal government, according to The New York Times.

The antecedent with a public service: water with caustic soda

In February, a case resonated a lot in the cybersecurity environment: A cybercriminal sneaked into an aqueduct in the state of Florida, United States, to alter chemicals and poison the water with caustic soda.

The intruder (or intruders) accessed on February 5 the Supervision and Data Acquisition Control System (Scada) of an aqueduct that serves 15,000 people in the municipality of Oldsmar, on the west coast of Florida, and increased ” drastically “sodium hydroxide, known as caustic soda.

“All” computers used by plant personnel “shared the same password for remote access and appeared to be connected directly to the internet without any firewall protection installed,” the Massachusetts Government detailed as part of an alert it made. to their public companies to prevent these attacks.

The report details on its website that all these computers were connected to the Scada system and “used the 32-bit version of the Windows 7 operating system “.

The case ended with arrests and a rethink about how the US protects its utility systems.