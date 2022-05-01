“America will stand by Ukraine’s side until the fight has ended with a victory.” These are the words that the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelensky, wanted to hear the most, and that finally reached his ears on Saturday afternoon from the mouth of Nancy Pelosi, president of the House of Representatives and the highest official in the United States who has traveled to the battlefield since the beginning of the war. The ‘de facto’ number three of the US Administration secretly went to kyiv to guarantee “unequivocal solidarity”, a sign of the deepest commitment of the White House and the rest of the institutions in the face of Russian aggression.

For security reasons, the visit he made for three hours with a congressional delegation was not publicized until this Sunday, when he had already left the territory. This tactic is used in recent trips by foreign leaders fearing attacks by invading forces. In fact, when the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, went to the Ukrainian capital last week, several districts were bombed precisely coinciding with acts in which he participated.

In Washington it is considered that Ukraine is fighting “for the freedom and democracy of its nation and of all”, and for this reason, according to Pelosi, the Americans are increasingly on the side of the Zelensky government, for which in the coming days will approve economic, military and humanitarian aid of 33,000 million dollars (31,200 million euros), of which 20,000 (19,000) will be used for weapons, almost seven times more than the amount already supplied since the Russian invasion began last 24 February.

On the ground, the Democratic leader and second in the line of presidential succession in the US was able to “better understand what must be done,” as announced yesterday at a press conference in Rzeszow, in southeastern Poland. Likewise, he highlighted Zelensky’s “courage”, who distinguished her with the Order of Princess Olga -the country’s first saint, who lived between 890 and 969-, for not being dissuaded by the Kremlin’s threats and “intimidated by the thugs,” he said. She was moved, she noted that her meeting with the President of Ukraine was “dazzling, a remarkable master class in leadership.”

He ended his speech with a phrase from the American revolutionary Thomas Paine, who in 1976, the year the North American country was founded, stated that “times have found us.” “We believe that now is the time for Ukraine,” Pelosi stressed.

“Guns, Guns, and Guns”



His words were completed by other members of the delegation. Colorado Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, a military veteran and member of the House Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, said he came to Ukraine with three areas of focus: “Guns, guns, and guns.” “We have to make sure these people have what it takes to beat the Russians. We will not allow a stalemate in the war or a return to the old ‘status quo’. It is no longer possible to turn back », he indicated.

Gregory W. Meeks, US Foreign Committee

“If Moscow dares to use a chemical or nuclear arsenal, bets are off”



For his part, California Representative Adam B. Schiff, chairman of the Intelligence Committee, was “amazed by what the Ukrainians have been able to achieve. We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them and we will do it until the end », he stated. His colleague from Massachusetts, Jim McGovern, stressed that the war affected the supply of grain – Ukraine is considered the breadbasket of Europe – and exacerbated “hunger throughout the world.” In his opinion, Vladimir Putin does not mind “starving people” because he is an “evil man”.

Additionally, Gregory W. Meeks, a New York Democrat and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the United States would work with allies around the world to refine and expand sanctions to put more pressure on Moscow. “Nothing is going to decrease, everything is going to increase,” he said. “And if Moscow dares to use chemical or nuclear weapons all bets are off,” he warned.