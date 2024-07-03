According to the criteria of
Regarding the naturalization ceremony, Governor Cooper stated: “From Colombia to Egypt, passing through Haiti and Nepal, It’s wonderful to see people from all over the world become Americans,” he said according to an article in the media CBS News.
Also present at the ceremony was Eva Millona, from the Department of Homeland Security, who addressed a few words to the new US citizens: “I ask you to put the same energy and dedication that it took you to get to this point today into making a positive contribution to our country.”
Among the people who obtained their citizenship Americans were Alisa Seferovic, A migrant who arrived with her family from Germany and was able to fulfill a dream that, he said, he had been pursuing for a long time. “I feel good, I feel happy”, he assured.
Steps to obtain United States citizenship
If you intend to become a U.S. citizen through the naturalization process, These are the general steps you will need to follow:
- Determine whether you are eligible for citizenship, for example, whether you already have legal residency.
- Submit Form N-400, or Application for Naturalization, to Uscis.
- Pay the corresponding fee which in 2024 is US$760.
- Uscis will tell you when you should appear for your biometrics appointment.
- You will have to attend an interview to take an English and civics exam.
- Once you receive the decision from Uscis, you will be told, if you have approved, when to take the oath of allegiance.
- He will have to attend his oath of allegiance ceremony to the United States.
- Finally, you will be informed of your rights and responsibilities as a new U.S. citizen.
