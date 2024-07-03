In addition to passing an English and civics test related to U.S. history and government, a key step in obtaining citizenship is attending a naturalization ceremony. Recently, nine new citizens were surprised to receive a invitation to a governor’s mansion to obtain his new status.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) thanked the Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina for welcoming the new citizens Americans at home. The ceremony was held as part of the commemoration in honor of World Refugee Day.

Regarding the naturalization ceremony, Governor Cooper stated: “From Colombia to Egypt, passing through Haiti and Nepal, It’s wonderful to see people from all over the world become Americans,” he said according to an article in the media CBS News.

Also present at the ceremony was Eva Millona, ​​from the Department of Homeland Security, who addressed a few words to the new US citizens: “I ask you to put the same energy and dedication that it took you to get to this point today into making a positive contribution to our country.”

Among the people who obtained their citizenship Americans were Alisa Seferovic, A migrant who arrived with her family from Germany and was able to fulfill a dream that, he said, he had been pursuing for a long time. “I feel good, I feel happy”, he assured.

Steps to obtain United States citizenship

If you intend to become a U.S. citizen through the naturalization process, These are the general steps you will need to follow: