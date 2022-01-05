Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz, Daniel Dillmann

Donald Trump will not give a press conference in Mar-a-Lago on the anniversary of the storm on the Capitol. That’s what Joe Biden will speak for in Washington DC.

In the USA* Memorial services will be held to mark the anniversary of the Capitol Storm in Washington DC on January 6th.

Donald Trump* canceled a press conference on the anniversary at short notice. For that want Joe Biden* deliver a speech in Washington DC.

All information and news about the anniversary of the Capitol Tower in our ticker.

+++ 9.50 p.m .: The US administration of President Joe Biden has announced that it will prosecute those responsible for the storming of the Capitol one year ago with the greatest of severity. The Justice Department is determined to hold those responsible “at all levels” accountable, said Minister Merrick Garland, according to a manuscript that was distributed in advance.

In doing so, he indirectly addressed the former President Donald Trump. It does not matter in the prosecution whether those responsible were there on the day of the storm on the Capitol “or are in some other way criminally responsible for the attack on our democracy,” emphasized Garland.

Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced that Biden would name Trump’s “singular responsibility” for storming the Capitol in his speech. “President Biden has shown astuteness when it comes to the threat the former president poses to our democracy,” said Psaki. When asked if Biden would also name Trump in the speech, she continued: “We’re working on the final speech, but I think people will know who we are referring to.”

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021. Now those responsible are to be held accountable. (Archive image) © dpa / Carol Guzy

USA: Donald Trump cancels press conference at short notice

+++ 4.34 p.m .: Further details on the cancellation of Donald Trump’s press conference are coming to light. According to Maggie Haberman, reporter for the New York Times, there was one main reason for backing down: Trump feared that the audience would be too low on the anniversary of the Capitol Tower.

+++ 2.20 p.m .: The congressional committee to investigate the Capitol Storm calls on Trump ally Sean Hannity to testify – the presenter of Fox News * is in focus due to his extensive political contacts.

In the USA there is already a discussion about whether the cancellation of Donald Trump’s press conference is related to Hannity’s statements that have now become known. Like many others, the moderator had urged Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to influence the president during the riots at the Capitol. He should condemn the violence in Washington DC. But Trump did nothing of the sort.

After the events on January 6th, Hannity is said to have asked Donald Trump’s team not to discuss the outcome of the election any longer and not to question the result.

Good friends from before: Sean Hannity (left) and Donald Trump. (Archive image) © Jim Watson / afp

Storming the Capitol: Donald Trump cancels – Joe Biden announces true words

+++ 13.02 p.m .: Donald Trump doesn’t speak, but Joe Biden does. The US President has announced a speech on the anniversary of the Capitol Tower on January 6th. In his speech, Biden wants to honor the police’s work in the riots a year ago and remember the dead in Washington DC.

“The President will address the truth about what happened, not the lies that some have spread since then,” said Jen Psaki *, spokeswoman for Joe Biden in the White House – a clear broadside in the direction of Donald Trump and his followers.

Storming the Capitol: Donald Trump cancels press conference – and finds the guilty

Update from Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, 8.30 a.m .: The press conference in Mar-a-Lago has been canceled. Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening. In the run-up, numerous prominent Republicans had spoken out against an event on the anniversary of the storm on the Capitol. Among the critical voices were numerous senators who were present in the Senate a year ago when the Capitol was attacked in Washington DC and who were hiding from the mob who were also trying to gain access to the parliament buildings.

But Donald Trump is apparently further far from understanding. Instead, he emphasized in his statement that he had not changed his mind, but that it was due to the “total bias and dishonesty” of the media and the congress committee that he had to cancel his appearance. Trump again railed against the alleged “fraud” in the 2020 US election. “That was the crime of the century,” said the defeated candidate, who instead wants to hold a rally in Arizona on January 15th.

Donald Trump cancels a planned press conference on January 6th at short notice. (Archive photo) © Imago Images

“Bad advice”: Donald Trump staged on the anniversary of the Capitol Storm

First report from Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, 4 p.m .: Washington DC – Donald Trump plans to deliver a speech on the anniversary of the storm on the U.S. Capitol. In the luxury resort of Mar-a-Lago, where he has been residing for a year, a press conference was announced.* In said announcement, Trump described January 6, 2021 as “a completely unarmed protest against the rigged elections”.

In memory of: At that time a total of five people died and more than 140 were injured, some seriously. An incited mob hunted down the police.* Shortly before the riot, Trump gave a speech calling for “fight like crazy”. Like a prayer wheel, he spread the fairy tale of electoral fraud, which he apparently still advocates, as his announcement shows. More than 700 people have now been charged with participating in the Capitol Storm and attacking the police with “dangerous or lethal weapons”. So far, 31 prison terms have been imposed by US courts.

Capitol Storm: Donald Trump wants to instrumentalize anniversary

A committee of inquiry is in charge of this* Identify the masterminds of the Capitol Storm. One of the central questions is whether Donald Trump could have stopped the attack. The former US president defends himself against an investigation with perfidious means.*

Alyssa Farah, former White House communications director during Trump’s presidency, condemned the plans of the former US President on the anniversary of the Capitol Storm. Trump still receives “bad advice” from his circle of advisors, she emphasized in an interview with The Independent. “It would be a wise day for him to remain silent and let those who were victims on Capitol Hill speak about this very important and solemn day,” said Farah.

The anniversary of the storm on the Capitol is January 6th

She also suspected that Trump might use the speech to rail against Joe Biden’s electoral fraud: “I think you will instead hear a very similar tone from him repeating the lies that the election was stolen and says that those convicted of the insurrection are political prisoners. ”

Protesters listen to the Trump speech on January 6, 2021. © David Alonso / Imago Images

Compared to Trump’s self-staging, events should also take place on Thursday (February 6th, 2022) that do justice to the occasion. Nancy Pelosi, democratic* Speaker of the US House of Representatives, announced a vigil. Police officers should report on their memories of the storm on the Capitol. Historians were also invited to classify the event. (tu / dil) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.