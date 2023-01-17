With García Luna, the twelve-year-old US authorities will judge the “pimps.”

Three years and one month after the arrest in Dallas, this Tuesday begins in New York, in the same federal court that sentenced Joaquin, El Chapo Guzman, the expectant trial former Secretary of Security of the Mexican government, Genaro Garcia Luna.

He is accused of cocaine trafficking, organized crime and having “lied” in an immigration statement for denying having committed a crime.

From his first appearance before the Judge Brian Cogan pleaded “not guilty” but if it turns out to be so for his anonymous jury, he can spend the rest of his life in prison.

Unless there is evidence to the contrary in his trial, what the Prosecutor’s Office has to indict him on alleged crimes against health are the tongue tacos of confessed drug dealers What Reynaldo, King Zambada, who during the trial of El Chapo claimed to have bribed García Luna with an amount that he did not remember if it was three or five million dollars delivered in “a briefcase” (something like a briefcase, where it would be impossible for them to fit).

There is also much talk of an ill-gotten fortune, but this, whatever its amount, is not part of the accusations.

In favor of the former official are the seizures of 19.4 and 23.5 tons of cocaine in Panama and Manzanillo (nothing similar has happened in the world again), when he headed the Federal Investigation Agency. And although both shipments belonged to the Sinaloa cartel (the same one of which he was a lackey according to the accusations), his inquisitors affirm that the drug belonged to… García Luna!

In defense is also the solid relationship of trust that he maintained for 12 years with the main US agencies, which in 2013, on his birthday, meant the granting of the coveted Einstein Visa (destined to foreign personalities who would bring some important benefit to the United States). United States), given to him by the State Department.

In Mexico, since he was captured, GGL has become a puching bag for four-teamism on the issue of corruption of the “neoliberal period”, especially against the calderonato whose government, without proving it, AMLO continues to affirm that it was based on an imaginary “electoral fraud”. ”.

It was former US Attorney General William Barr who initiated the case against GL. He is the same Republican hawk who, in the 1980s, framed the insane accusation against Manuel Bartlett Díaz –currently director of the CFE–, the then Secretary of Defense and other officials of the government of Miguel de la Madrid for the murder of the anti-narcotics agent Enrique Camarena Salazar. .

The bad milk of the NY prosecutor’s office includes his rejection to expose in court the evidence of García Luna’s good relationship with the US administrations for 12 years.

And it is that, implicitly, the governments and agencies of that country will be virtually judged for having been their unimaginable presumed pimps…