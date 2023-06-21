The US government is negotiating a new deal with Iran to try to appease its Israel allies. The phrase seems contradictory, but it shows the complex situation in which the US government found itself after the presidency of Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement signed in 2015. The Biden government now needs to untie a knot to avoid an escalation of tensions in the region.

The nuclear deal between Iran and the so-called P5+1 was signed in July 2015, involving China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, the five permanent countries of the UN Security Council, plus Germany and the European Union. Donald Trump ordered a withdrawal from the deal in May 2018, even after his own administration repeatedly certified that Iran was upholding its end of the bargain.

In doing so, Trump, in his usual fashion, claimed he would “get a better deal”. This did not happened. His government resumed the policy of sanctions against Iran and such sanctions distanced the European powers from rapprochement with the Iranians. One of the pillars of the agreement was economic rapprochement, something that was of great interest to several large European companies, with an eye on the huge Iranian market.

Iran has turned around and the country’s hardliners have gained strength. Negotiating and complying with an agreement did not help at all, in the view of these actors. The way out, being under sanctions, was to resume uranium enrichment and its strategic war programs. Some of these episodes have since been the subject of columns here in our international politics space. Today, Iran is closer than ever to an eventual nuclear warhead.

In March, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that it had detected 83.7% enriched uranium in Iran, close to the 90% needed to develop a nuclear explosive. Of course, after that there are other steps, such as miniaturization of the warhead, the development of missiles and suitable re-entry vehicles, this is not an instantaneous thing.

US posture

The fact, however, today, is that Iran is close to having its nuclear warhead and that the US does not have any bargaining tools in place to prevent this. There is no agreement on paper and there are no institutional means of communication. How can the US put pressure on Iran today? More sanctions? It wouldn’t matter, with Iran’s growing economic ties with countries like Russia and China.

China even mediated the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and invests billions of dollars in the Iranian economy. Today, Beijing has far more leverage over the Iranian government than Washington does. It is not unreasonable to speculate that Iran’s nuclear program was the topic of conversation on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Beijing this week.

According to the US press, the Biden government would be holding talks through unofficial channels with Iran to resume some form of agreement. The problem is that the current situation is a game of who blinks first. Washington wants the Iranians to back off its nuclear program first, while Tehran demands that sanctions be lifted before any Iranian moves.

What is the US interest in wanting to bring Iran back to the negotiating table? The first and most obvious is to avoid nuclear proliferation, one more nuclear power in the world, even more so in a country that is an enemy of Washington. Second, with the growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia due to the war in Ukraine, avoiding a strengthened Iran is also avoiding a strong ally for the Russians.

Third, the US government acts to prevent an escalation in the region represented by an Israeli frontal attack. For more than a decade, Israel has acted against the Iranian nuclear program, with sabotage and assassinations, always in a policy of opacity, without denying or confirming its involvement. The point is that if an Iranian nuclear warhead becomes inevitable, so too will an Israeli frontal attack.

Begin Doctrine

This is nothing new either in history or in Israeli politics. Israel acted preemptively against Egypt in the 1960s and, most notably, launched the Six Day War in 1967, arguing that it attacked its neighbors first before being attacked. In Israeli politics, this stance was crystallized as the Begin Doctrine, in 1981, named by then-premier Menachem Begin.

After claiming responsibility for the air strike that destroyed Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor, Begin stated that “we will by no means allow an enemy to develop weapons of mass destruction against the people of Israel” and that “this attack is a precedent for all future Israeli governments. Every future Israeli prime minister will, under similar circumstances, act in the same way.”

Begin was the first prime minister of Likud, Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, which has evoked the doctrine more than once. In the Israeli press, the issue is already openly debated. Earlier this month, the conservative Jerusalem Post ran a lengthy story claiming that an Israeli airstrike against Iran is “on the brink” of taking place. That would not be an easy decision, however.

A direct Israeli attack against Iran would mean a regional escalation unprecedented in the 21st century, as Iran has several allies around Israel, such as Hezbollah. The Iranian missile program is also not to be overlooked, including the recent announcement of an alleged hypersonic missile. The Saudi stance, which does not recognize Israel, would be anyone’s guess.

The US government knows this and wants to avoid this scenario. An Israeli strike would not now enjoy Washington’s blessing, but that is not necessarily a deterrent. At the same time, the US government needs to come up with more ways to put pressure on Iran. What the world doesn’t need right now is another war, let alone one involving nuclear weapons.