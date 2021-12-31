The administration of American President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has announced its intention to extend the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030 and cooperation with partners in Europe, Russia, Japan and Canada. reported December 31, Director of the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Bill Nelson.

“The ISS is a beacon of peaceful international scientific cooperation and has been providing tremendous scientific, educational and technological achievements for the benefit of humanity for over 20 years. I am delighted that the Biden-Harris administration is committed to continuing to operate the station until 2030, ”Nelson said.

He added that continued US participation on the ISS will enhance its innovation and competitiveness, and advance the research and technology needed to send the first woman and first human of color to the moon under NASA’s Artemis program, paving the way for the first humans to travel to the moon. Mars.

The extension of work on the ISS until 2030 will allow for another productive decade of research and ensure a smooth transition of capabilities in low-Earth orbit to one or more commercial and operational destinations in the late 2020s, NASA noted.

In early December, NASA announced that it would not have time to complete all the necessary research for organizing long-term missions to the Moon and Mars on the ISS when the station’s operation is completed. NASA will have to either send crews into deep space at great risk, or postpone the launches of long-term missions.

On December 20, the head of the US ISS program, Joel Montalbano, announced that the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration will make every possible effort to ensure that the ISS continues to operate until at least 2030. He noted that each of NASA’s international partners must agree “with their government” on a decision on the future fate of the space station.

The fact that the management of NASA expects to extend the operation of the ISS for at least 10 years was also said by the head of the NASA manned flights program Katie Luders on September 13 during the international Gagarin conference.

In April, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov noted that the deterioration of the ISS could have serious consequences, right up to a catastrophe. He noted that Russia is able to independently finance the project of a new orbital station, but is ready to invite foreign partners into cooperation.

The SMM edition of Izvestia MIC has prepared a unique special project in honor of the Year of Science 2021: Science and Technology. What is being invented in Russia ”. It tells about the most interesting, large, promising projects that can change the lives of people and society as a whole.