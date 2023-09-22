The US government has begun preparing for a possible shutdown that could come in eight days if lawmakers cannot agree on a funding extension. The publication reported this on Friday, September 22. The Washington Post (WP).

According to the newspaper, if a decision is not made, millions of government employees and military personnel will not be paid, and federal programs – from some food safety inspections to child care funds – will come to an abrupt halt. In addition, some national parks and museums may close, and there will be disruptions and delays at airports throughout the country, the publication emphasized.

US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday took the first steps to prepare government agencies for a potential shutdown, according to a senior White House official quoted by WP.

The funding decision is being blocked by Republicans who are demanding budget cuts.

Given the internal financial problem, the United States continues to allocate huge funds to Ukraine. Thus, on September 12, the White House announced that assistance to Ukraine exceeded $110 billion. The United States allocated $110.97 billion for military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Kiev, of which $101.2 billion has already been spent.