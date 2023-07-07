Illustration of amyloid plaques from Alzheimer’s disease in neurons. KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRA (Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)

The US drug regulatory agency, the FDA, announced Thursday in a statement that it grants full or traditional approval to Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Alzheimer’s disease, after a confirmatory trial has verified its clinical benefit. In parallel, the health authorities have announced that the expensive drug will be included under the coverage of Medicare, the public system, which will pave its access to millions of patients. The FDA has forced the inclusion of a warning about the risks of the drug.

Leqembi is the first antibody directed against amyloid beta to go from accelerated approval, which it achieved a few months ago, to traditional approval for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. The drug works by reducing amyloid plaques that form in the brain, a defining pathophysiological feature of the disease.

Leqembi was approved in January for the fast track, which is used for drugs for serious conditions where there is an unmet medical need, based on clinical data demonstrating a reasonable probability of predicting clinical benefit to patients. As a subsequent requirement, the FDA demanded that a confirmatory clinical trial be carried out, which has shown its effectiveness in slightly slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s.

The FDA, however, has decided to include a prominent warning on the drug’s label, stating that in rare cases it can cause “serious and life-threatening events” and that there have been cases of brain hemorrhage, “some of which have been fatal.” .

The most common side effects of Leqembi are headache, infusion-related reactions, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), a known side effect of the anti-amyloid class of antibodies. ARIA usually presents as temporary swelling in areas of the brain seen on imaging that usually resolves over time and may be accompanied by small spots of bleeding in or on the surface of the brain. Although ARIA is not usually associated with any symptoms, symptoms can occur and include headache, confusion, dizziness, vision changes, and nausea. Rarely, ARIA can also present with severe and life-threatening cerebral edema that can be associated with seizures and other severe neurological symptoms. Intracerebral haemorrhages that can be fatal can occur in patients treated with this type of medication.

Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible and progressive brain disorder that affects more than 6.5 million Americans. The disease slowly destroys memory and the ability to think and, over time, the ability to perform simple tasks. Although the specific causes of Alzheimer’s are not fully understood, it is characterized by changes in the brain—including the formation of amyloid beta plaques and neurofibrillary or tau tangles—that cause the loss of neurons and their connections.

“Today’s action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimer’s disease has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease,” said Teresa Buracchio, acting director of the Office of Neuroscience at the Center for Evaluation and FDA Drug Investigation. “This confirmatory study has verified that this is a safe and effective treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s disease,” she added.