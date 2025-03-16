The authorities of South Africa have confirmed this Saturday that the United States has granted a period of 72 hours to the South African ambassador to Washington, Ebrahim Rasul, to leave the country, after being declared ‘Non Grata’ person for accusing President Donald Trump of supremacism.

The spokesman for the Ministry of International Relations and South African Cooperation, Chrispin Phiri, has stressed that the government I was helping in the procedures to return “very soon”as confirmed by the News24 South African news portal.

“Ambassador Rasul has 72 hours to leave the United States and, therefore, we are facilitating his return. And then, from there, Pretoria will evaluate the next steps to follow and take care of replacing it, “Phiri added.

In this sense, the government spokesman has criticized the expulsion of Rasul, especially after they had occurred, according to him, “positive events” between the two countries. “However, we are determined to ensure that our relationship with the United States not only remains mutually respectful, but also mutually beneficial,” he added.

Previously, the presidency of South Africa charged what He described as “unfortunate” decision of the United States government to expel the South African ambassador.

Rasul said in a seminar that the white house tenant “promotes an attack against those who hold power by mobilizing supremacism against him”, while He questioned the support of the Magnate Elon Musk to radical matches in other countries.

These statements resulted in a public message from the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio: “The South Africa ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country”. “Ebrahim Rasul is a politician who encourages racism, who hates the United States and hates the president,” he said on social networks.

Trump has several times against the Government of South Africa on account of alleged discrimination policies that South African authorities have always denied. The dispute led Rubio to absent from the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the G20 held in February in Johannesburg.