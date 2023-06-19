I Squared Capital Advisors, a US fund based in Miami, has confirmed this Monday that it is analyzing, together with funds managed by TDR Capital, a takeover bid (takeover bid) for all the shares of the Applus+ certification and testing group, but He hasn’t made a decision yet. After the announcement, the shares of the leading company in the ITV business fell close to 1% on the stock market. So far this year, and after 2022 where almost 20% of its value was left, its shares have risen by 42%.

Applus+ acknowledged to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) at the beginning of May that there were “non-binding and unsolicited samples of interest” for the acquisition of the company. Reuters revealed the interested parties: the venture capital funds Apollo, Apax and a consortium formed by I Squared and TDR, which is now taking its first step at the request of the supervisor. In a brief communication, I Squared Capital Advisors states that “in relation to the news that has appeared in the media in recent days, and at the request of the CNMV”, it confirms “that it is analyzing a takeover bid” for 100% of Applus+ .

Applus+ is —for the experts— an ideal candidate for a takeover bid: it has cash capacity; absence of a controlling majority shareholder and a business structure of four large areas (energy and industry, automobile, IDIADA and laboratories) that generate cash and are easy to place and sell in a sector in consolidation. The company’s main shareholders are Organ Stanley (5.5%), Southeastern Asset Management (5.1%), DWS (3.8%) and Banco Santander (3%), its first Spanish shareholder.

However, the investment fund clarifies, for now “only preparatory actions have been carried out and no decision has been made regarding the formulation of any offer or the terms and conditions of said potential offer.” “There is no certainty that I Squared Capital and TDR, either individually or jointly, are going to formulate a public offer for the acquisition of Applus+ shares”, they say from the background, adding that “if such a decision is made at some point, it will be will be duly communicated to the market in accordance with the applicable law and regulations”.

