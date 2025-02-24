The General Services Administration (GSA) plans to dismantle its electric vehicle load infrastructure and get rid of its fleet of electric vehicles.

An internal email, reported by Colorado Public Radio, indicates that the decision is aligned with the “current administration”, which considers the load stations of the GSA as “not criticism for the mission.” The mail also details the process of cancellation of contracts and the shutdown of the stations. Besides, The GSA website dedicated to fleet electrification has been removed.

Specifically, the plan to which The Verge has had access is intended cerr the 8,000 load stations for electric vehicles, that until now were used by both governmental vehicles and employees. In addition, there is also the intention of Eliminate the fleet of electric vehicles, although at the moment it has not been determined whether these vehicles will be sold or stored.

“The GSA is working on the cancellation calendar of the current network contracts that keep the electric vehicle loaders operational. Once those contracts are canceled, the stations will be put out of service and ‘turned off in the switch'”, continues email. “Other loaders will go out from next week.”

This change occurs after the 2021 executive order of the Biden Administration, which established The objective that 100% of federal fleet purchases were zero broadcasts by 2035. However, en January, the new administration of Donald Trump froze the financing for the national recharge network and the 2021 executive order was revoked which established emission objectives and standards for electric vehicles.

Interest in Reduce tax credits for electric vehicles. These movements are produced in a context of broader cuts to the plans of a national network of electric vehicle recharge and restrictions on the purchase of electric vehicles by the federal government.

The GSA has not yet officially confirmed these reports.