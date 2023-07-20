An anti-narcotics agent investigates the site of an armed attack in Michoacán, on June 30. Juan José Estrada Serafín (Dark Room)

The New Michoacan Family is the latest protagonist on the so-called “black list” of the United States Department of the Treasury. The US authorities have announced this Wednesday new financial sanctions against Franco Tabárez Martínez, designated as a drug trafficker who operates in the State of Guerrero on behalf of the criminal group, according to a statement. A week earlier, the White House unveiled another wave of punishments against allies and accomplices of Los Chapitos, including an uncle and two cousins ​​of Joaquín’s children. El Chapo Guzman, among others. It is a sustained effort to attack the economic empire of organized crime and break the drug supply chains of the Mexican cartels.

Tabárez Martínez was indicted this month by a Georgia court for drug trafficking, although no further details were given after the court case was declassified. He is pointed out as a drug supplier to the Nueva Familia Michoacana, a successor organization to the eponymous cartel that had a preponderant presence in the early years of the war on drugs and is behind more and more shipments of “rainbow fentanyl.” That presentation of the drug has drawn attention for its pills and colorful shapes, and because it is supposedly designed to hook children and young people, according to US authorities. “He distributes cocaine, fentanyl and approximately one ton of methamphetamine every two months,” the US Embassy in Mexico said of Tabárez Martínez in a statement.

The operator of the Nueva Familia Michoacana, 39, is also accused of controlling two drug laboratories in Mexico for the production of crystal (methamphetamine) and of having trafficked powdered fentanyl from China. His trafficking routes span the southern United States, in some of the country’s major metropolitan areas, such as Atlanta and Houston. Tabárez Martínez had already spent a year incarcerated in the US for methamphetamine trafficking. The designation of him on the OFAC “black list” [Oficina de Control de Bienes Extranjeros] it was given for having participated in criminal activities that entail “a significant material risk to contribute to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production” and implies that their assets in the international banking system, as well as their companies, are “frozen.”

A pint with the initials of La Nueva Familia Michoacana, in the municipality of Aguililla. Juan José Estrada Serafín (Dark Room)

In November of last year, OFAC included in its blacklist those who are designated as the two leaders of the Nueva Familia Michoacana: Johnny and José Hurtado. The attempts of the United States to undermine the economic power of that organization, at least its “original” arm, date back to 2009. The US authorities assured that the group has a presence in 35 municipalities in southern Mexico, in the States of Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos and the State of Mexico.

“The cartel is expanding to other regions of Mexico and generates profits from drug trafficking, illegal mining, and extortion,” the Treasury Department said. He also said that he was behind marijuana and poppy plantations, as well as the trafficking of other narcotics produced in Central America and with the United States as their final destination. “The Nueva Familia Michoacana has also demonstrated its intention to attack government officials and offices in Mexico, in addition to employing and training multiple assassins,” he stated. Johnny and José Hurtado are “two of the most wanted criminals in Mexico” and at the end of last year the Attorney General’s Office offered up to half a million pesos, about $30,000, for information leading to their capture. Johnny Hurtado has been a fugitive from American justice for more than two decades.

The DEA has emphasized in recent months the need to dismantle the financial structures that support criminal organizations. “The Sinaloa Cartel has never been more powerful, it has never made more money,” Anne Milgram, the director of the anti-narcotics agency, declared last May. “It costs the cartels 10 to 20 cents to make one of these fake pills in Mexico, which sell for between $5 and $30 in the United States,” he said of how fentanyl, easier and cheaper to produce, has widened the profit margins of drug trafficking groups.

Last week, the sanctions were directed at ten facilitators of Los Chapitos. The list was headed by Noel López, brother of Griselda López, El Chapo’s second wife. Ricardo and Saúl Páez López, cousins ​​of the capo’s sons on the maternal side, were also included. They are singled out for negotiating the transfer of fentanyl from Asia and dealing with suppliers, as well as for using front companies to camouflage operations.

Less than two months ago, the US authorities also targeted other allies of the global network of Los Chapitos. Treasury has designated 17 Chinese companies and individuals who have provided materials to finish doses of fentanyl, including opioid-making substances, imitation drugs and pill presses. Beijing called on Washington for the decision to sanction members of the Chinese pharmaceutical industry, where US agencies say is the epicenter of the global fentanyl supply chain. The overdose epidemic caused by this synthetic drug claims more than 70,000 lives in the United States each year, according to official data.

